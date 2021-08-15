Man arrested for murder of ‘Overwatch’ voice actress Christiane Louise

Content warning: this news story mentions topics involving death, murder and violence

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Christiane Louise, who voiced Mercy in the Brazillian voiceover for Overwatch.

News of the actress’s death spread online last week, as members of the Overwatch community and the wider gaming community expressed their sadness over the news. Louise was not only known for her work in Overwatch, but she also voiced Cortana from the Halo series in Brazil and also Marge in the Brazilian dubbed version of The Simpsons.

The man arrested in connection with the murder is economist Pedro Paulo Goncalves Vasconcellos da Costa. It is reported that Costa murdered Louise in her home, slashing her leg and her neck. Louise was 49 at the time of her death.

Rest in peace christiane, you didn't deserve that kind of death, may the valkyries guide you to valhala#HeroesNeverDie #christianelouise #dontmakeagirlapromiseyoucantkeep pic.twitter.com/ekimPZIbWJ — Venlyne☄️ (@ven_lyne) August 14, 2021

Costa had been staying with Louise while she supported him through an ongoing mental health crisis. The pair were friends and met during 2017 in a psychiatric clinic. Costa allegedly intended to keep Louise’s belongings and inheritance. The former of which he had already started moving into his mother’s home, who had aided him.

The mother, who is also wanted in connection with the murder, currently remains at large. Costa, who is currently in custody, alleges that he acted in self-defense. However, Costa and his mother allegedly spent two days in the house with the body of the actress before hiding her.

Fellow voice actor Mario Tupinamba announced Louise’s death last week on Instagram, commenting: “It is with my bleeding soul that I announce the departure of Christiane Louise. I love you forever, Zinha.” Fans have also paid tribute to the voice actor online.

As a mercy main i cannot even describe my words.

May Master Chief protect you in heaven. Rest in peace. #christianelouise #HeroesNeverDie pic.twitter.com/lImh3LRbCe — Just Altuğ. (@Mustcfa) August 15, 2021

Overwatch fans online are posting Mercy’s in-game catchphrase “heroes never die”, which the character states after resurrecting fellow players.