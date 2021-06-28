The next console entry in the long-running Mana series has begun development, producer Masaru Oyamada has revealed.

The announcement came during the Mana series 30th-anniversary live stream, which aired yesterday (27 July), as series producer Oyamada announced the game in the last few minutes of the two hour thirty minutes live stream, saying: “It would have been good if we could make a cool video announcement with a bang, but the 30th anniversary has just begun.”

Oyamada continued, “To be honest, we are developing it. We are working on it, but please wait a little longer for the announcement. In fact, Mr. Ishii [Mana series creator, current CEO of Grezzo] took a look at it the other day. That’s how far we’ve come, so I hope you’ll look forward to it.”

“We still have a long way to go in development… We’re preparing to release it on consoles, and we’d be glad if you can wait for it” concluded Oyamada (Translation via RPGSite).

The stream also confirmed that 2020’s Trials Of Mana remake will be coming getting a mobile port, and now there will also be a new mobile game released in the future called Echoes Of Mana.

