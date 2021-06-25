Manchester City Esports looking for its first ‘Fortnite’ pro player

Manchester City Esports is looking for a Fortnite pro player to join the football club’s Esports team.

To enter, player’s need to fill in this form and include a Fortnite compilation of two minutes max. Applicants must also be at least 16 years old. The move comes as part of an expansion of British football club Manchester City’s foray into Esports, with the club primarily focusing on EA’s FIFA franchise up to this point.

The Esports version of the club also won the 2020/21 ePremier League this year, as Shaun ‘Shellzz’ Springette was crowned the champion of the virtual league. He beat Leeds United’s Olle ‘Ollelito’ Arbin in a penalty shootout.

According to Manchester City’s website, Springette said: “Words can’t describe it, it has been a long ride to get here and to be able to call myself ePremier League champion, I’m so, so happy.”

“Ollelito is No5 in the world on Xbox for a reason and I knew it would be tough against him, but I played really well. I have done a lot of work on the mental side of my game and it’s paid off.”

Called the City Solos Hunt, the winning player will be the first ever professional Fortnite player to represent Manchester City. Links in the application to Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter indicate that the club is looking for someone who will become a personality for the club, not just a champion.

Manchester City is thus joining the likes of Wolves, AS Monaco, and Schalke 04 as some of the football clubs that are offering Esports opportunities outside of just FIFA.

