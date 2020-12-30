‘Maneater’ and ‘Greedfall’ headline January’s free PlayStation Plus games

Sony have announced January’s free PlayStation Plus games with new titles for PS4 and PS5.

At the front of the selection is Maneater as a PS5 exclusive title, coming with all the next-gen enhancements the new version has. Joining the game is both Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and the RPG, Greedfall, both of which will be available on the PS4 and PS5.

January’s selection of games will be available to download from January 5, 2021, and will be available until February 1, 2021.

Advertisement

See the full announcement below:

Maneater (PS5 version), Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall are your PlayStation Plus games for January. Full details: https://t.co/Qp0muBc8WM pic.twitter.com/JRmoEbrBtF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 30, 2020

Maneater has players controlling a shark as it rips and tears its way through various locales in the search of a legendary hunter. Throughout the adventure, numerous new abilities unlock, such as being able to give the shark more bite for its attacks. Additionally, being the PS5 version means the graphic action can be seen with full 4K visuals and a solid 60 frames per second.

As for the PS4 titles, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider concludes the recent Lara Croft trilogy, which saw the iconic heroine rebooted for a more modernised and grittier take. The final entry features explosive set pieces, elaborate puzzles and a gorgeous world to explore as players take the final steps to becoming the Tomb Raider.

Finally, Greedfall is an open-world RPG taking elements from games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Set in a mysterious new land, players will uncover an engaging narrative with a variety of combat options to undertake. It was also recently announced that the game would be receiving a next-gen patch in the near future.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus members have a few more days to download the current selection of free titles, which consists of Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena and Just Cause 4.