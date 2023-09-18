Marcus Rashford “shocked” at his ‘EA Sports FC’ rating

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been left “shocked” by his ratings in EA Sports FC 24, suggesting he feels short-changed.

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 revealed its highest-rated players, including Erling Haaland, Alexia Putellas, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappé.

In a promotional video for the Premier League and the new game, Rashford tried to guess how his in-game rating had improved over the last year, and he wasn’t totally thrilled by some categories. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Rashford was rated an 83 in FIFA 23 and he is now rated an 85 in EA Sports FC 24. In the first instance, he was pleased with his new rating for pace which is 90 in the upcoming simulation game. “That’s good, that’s a good start. I think I am probably the fastest [player at Manchester United],” he said.

The player then started to pick at the new ratings for shooting, passing and dribbling. For example, in FIFA 23, his passing was rated 75, and in EA Sports FC 24, it was raised to 78. “It should be 80,” he argued.

Rashford was galled by the fact that FIFA 23 gave him a 41 for defending, guessing that it would be 68. “Am I that bad?!” he exclaimed. He then put forward a rating of 42 for EA Sports FC 24, which turned out to be on the money.

“I’m shocked with this one, I can’t lie,” he conceded. “That’s alright.” Lastly, the player considered that a rating of 74 for his physique is slightly too low and would prefer it if he was awarded a 76.

In the same video, Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, Brighton & Hove Albion left winger Kaoru Mitoma and Chelsea centre back Thiago Silva were also shown their ratings in EA Sports FC 24.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Destiny 2 players who made the most of the bug that let them build immensely overpowered weapons will not be punished by Bungie.