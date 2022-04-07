‘Mario Golf’ is the next Nintendo 64 game coming to Switch Online

Nintendo has announced that Mario Golf for the Nintendo 64 will be coming to Switch Online.

As confirmed today (April 7), Mario Golf is swinging onto Nintendo Switch next week on April 15. Users wishing to play the game are required to be subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online Plus Expansion Pack service.

The game will be joining the likes of Super Mario 64, Ocarina Of Time, Majora’s Mask, Banjo-Kazooie and more on the service. The most recent game to be added to was F-Zero X on March 11. All the other games on the service can be found here.

Advertisement

Mario Golf was released in 1999 and is the second game in the Mario Golf series, with NES Open Tournament Golf (or Mario Open Golf in Japan) being the first.

Get into the swing! ⛳ Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

All instalments in the arcade sports franchise have been developed by Camelot Software Planning, with the most recent being 2021’s Mario Golf Super Rush, which was released on Nintendo Switch.

NME’s Jordan Oloman gave the game four out of five stars in his review, saying “this is another heavy hitter from Nintendo with a sound gameplay loop and a decent skill ceiling. It’s not Camelot’s best Super Mario sports game on the Nintendo Switch, but it’s a smart twist on golf that will please the whole family.”

When the Expansion Pack launched for Nintendo Switch Online last year, which offers both Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games, many players were frustrated with the lack of games on the service. Since then Nintendo has said it plans to “improve and expand” the service as it wants to deliver “services that satisfy customers”.

Advertisement

In other news, two Zarya skins in Overwatch have had the letter “Z” removed from them, this could be because the letter is currently being used as a Russian pro-war symbol.