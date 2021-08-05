‘Mario Golf: Super Rush’ adds New Donk City and a new character

Nintendo has added a whole host of new content to Mario Golf: Super Rush, including a New Donk City level as well as Toadette as a new playable character.



The company shared the news via its social channels, listing numerous add-ons coming to the golf Switch game. New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey will be the first new course added since launch, taking the total up to seven. The loveable Toadette will also pick up her golf bag and head for the green as the 17th character (not including Miis).

A new Ranked Match mode is part of the update too, which seemingly will put you up against other similarly skilled players around the world. Finally, motion controls have been improved to help with the overall experience – that is if you use them. Nintendo confirmed that more updates are planned for later this year.

A clip of the new content can be seen below:

🏌️ Fore! #MarioGolf: Super Rush scores a free update later today. ✔️ New mode: Ranked Match

✔️ New character: Toadette

✔️ New course: New Donk City

✔️ Improved motion controls Look forward to more updates later this year!https://t.co/CzZfh5IVLl pic.twitter.com/wmhyajIVNO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2021

In NME’s review of Mario Golf: Super Rush, Jordan Oloman wrote:

“I don’t think it’s worth picking up Mario Golf: Super Rush for the campaign unless you’re a solo player really keen on arcade golf and the Mario property. However, it’s an absolute no-brainer if you’re part of a big family who enjoy Mario sports games. This is another heavy hitter from Nintendo with a sound gameplay loop and a decent skill ceiling”

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch with its free update going live later today (August 5th, 2021).

Nintendo has been adding plenty of content to its existing games recently, such as a New Pokémon Snap update that adds three new areas to explore and more Pokémon to photograph.

Although, it did also announce that mobile title Dr. Mario World would cease all operations from November later this year.