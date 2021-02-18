‘Mario’ items coming to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ next month

Nintendo has revealed that a number of Super Mario-themed items and outfits are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March.

After a Super Mario 35th anniversary crossover was first confirmed during an update in January, last night’s Nintendo Direct presentation (February 17) finally showcased what it would entail.

The clip shows players dressed up in Super Mario outfits, including for Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Princess Peach.

Familiar items from the Mushroom Kingdom, including question blocks, power mushrooms, and coins, can be placed around the island. It’s also possible to place two warp pipes around the island as a way to travel between locations.

The Animal Crossing crossover is included as a free downloadable update from February 25. Super Mario items and outfits will then be available to buy via the in-game Nook Shopping terminal from March 1.

A brief clip of the Nook Shopping menu indicates that outfits are limited to Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Peach. Other available items include power-ups such as a Super Star or Fire flower, as well as obstacles like a Thwomp or Koopa Shell.

Elsewhere, the Super Nintendo World theme park in Universal Studios Japan recently had its soft launch. For visitors unable to travel under current restrictions, a virtual flyover tour is available online.

Super Mario’s 35th anniversary celebrations officially conclude at the end of March. This also offers the last chance to players to purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars or access Super Mario Bros. 35 from the Nintendo Switch eShop.