‘Mario Kart 8’ datamine reveals possible new DLC tracks

Eight new tracks were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe today (March 18) but a new datamine may have revealed what other downloadable content (DLC) additions are imminent.

It was announced back in February that Nintendo would be releasing six waves of DLC, each one containing 8 remade tracks from classic Mario Kart titles, throughout 2022.

That first bundle dropped today, with the eight tracks spread over two cups, and while a datamine has found info about other tracks yet to be announced, they’ve been named things like Csnw_0.

However, within that datamine was a file showing a new banner for the Booster Course Pass.

The image is another version of the artwork being used to promote this current wave of DLC and sees Mario and pals racing over a collage of courses, with a lot of them currently unannounced. After this was spotted by Joshua ‘NantenJex’ Goldie, he and his Twitter followers set to work trying to identify the tracks in question to give players an idea about what’s coming to Mario Kart over the next few months.

As it stands, the suggested reworked tracks include:

Sydney Sprint (Tour)



LA Laps (Tour)



Mario Circuit (SNES)



Koopa Cape (Wii)



Rainbow Road (3DS)



Vanilla Lake (SNES)



New York Minute (Tour)



Maple Treeway (Wii)



Sunset Wilds (GBA)



Merry Mountain (Tour)



Vancouver Velocity (Tour)



Shy Guy Bazaar (3DS)



DK Summit (Wii)

Late last year, Nintendo announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in the racing series while earlier this year, it was reported that Mario Kart 9 was in development and will feature a “new twist”.

In other news, Nintendo filed a patent for a new controller earlier this year, although whether or not it becomes a real product remains to be seen.

The images that can be found attached to the patent show blueprints of the new controller, and it looks similar to the one originally designed for the Nintendo 64.