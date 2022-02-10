‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ is getting 48 remastered courses as paid DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is gaining 48 new courses as paid downloadable content (DLC), with the first wave added from March 18.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct last night (February 9), the Nintendo Switch tracks are all remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games. They include entries from Super Mario Kart on the SNES, Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart Double Dash and Mario Kart Wii. There’s even room for some tracks from recent mobile entry, Mario Kart Tour.

The first wave of courses include:

Paris Promenade (Tour)

Toad Circuit (3DS)

Choco Mountain (N64)

Coconut Mall (Wii)

Tokyo Blur (Tour)

Shroom Ridge (DS)

Sky Garden (GBA)

Ninja Hideaway (Tour)

The courses are split across two cups. More courses are set for release throughout 2022 too with six waves in all anticipated.

Subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack will have nothing to pay to enjoy the tracks. Everyone else will need to pay £22.49 for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass to access all the new courses.

Last November, Nintendo announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling game in the racing series. Up until September 2021, it had sold a total of 38.74million units since its release in 2017. Sales will have no doubt increased since then.

Only last week, Nintendo announced that it had sold over 100million Nintendo Switch units. That means the console has now outsold the Nintendo Wii.

