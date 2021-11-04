‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ is the best-selling game in the series

Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in the racing series.

According to the publisher, the Nintendo Switch game has sold an additional 3.34 million units during the six months since September 30, 2021–as reported by VGC.

Following the confirmation, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now officially sold a total of 38.74million units since its initial release in 2017, beating Mario Kart on the Wii which previously held the title of the best-selling game with 37.38million units sold.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting close to reaching the 40million milestone and, from what we’ve seen, it’s certainly a possibility that it could reach that.

Elsewhere, as the Nintendo Financial Data details, Super Mario Odyssey has officially sold 21.95million units since launching in 2017, while Super Mario Party has sold 16.48million.

The data also reveals that while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently the best-selling Switch title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons follows close behind with 34.85million copies sold.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has released the last major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons a day early. Version 2.0, which is free but contains the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise that has yet to be released, includes the return of series favourite, Brewster and his cafe The Roost as well as the character Kapp’n.

In addition, new decoration and customisation items will be available as well as a new farming and cooking mechanic, and more. Happy Home Paradise will also introduce a new gameplay feature called Paradise Planner which will find players travelling to islands to design homes for villagers.

Earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ Happy Home Paradise expansion will be the first and only paid piece of DLC.

