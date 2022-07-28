‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ wave 2 DLC includes one brand-new track

Nintendo has announced that wave two of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC (downloadable content) will be released next month.

Sharing the news today (July 28), it was confirmed that players can expect the DLC to be available on August 8. Wave two will feature eight additional courses, as well as the brand new Sky-High Sundae track.

The courses featured in the Turnip Cup include New York Minute from Mario Kart Tour, Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), Kalimari Desert (N64) and Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS.

Meanwhile, the Propeller Cup will feature another Mario Kart Tour track, Sydney Sprint, Mario Kart Super Circuit‘s Snow Land, and Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii. Sky-High Sundae, the brand new racecourse, will also be featured in this Cup.

The Booster Course DLC was announced earlier this year and consists of 48 courses. Wave one was released on March 18 and included the first eight tracks. These included: Paris Promenade (Tour), Toad Circuit (3DS), Choco Mountain (N64), Coconut Mall (Wii), Tokyo Blur (Tour), Shroom Ridge (DS), Sky Garden (GBA) and Ninja Hideaway (Tour).

Nintendo has six waves planned out, all of which will be released by the end of 2023. At this time, it’s unclear when waves three, four, five and six will be released. Since wave two will be released five months after wave one, it’s likely that wave three will launch between December 2022 and January 2023.

The DLC isn’t free, and costs £22.49 to access all of the new courses. However, subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will be able to access the tracks free of charge.

