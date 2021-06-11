‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ sequel could make a surprise E3 appearance

Reddit user PracticalBrush12 has predicted a follow-up to the 2017 Nintendo and Ubisoft crossover Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle could be announced at E3.

In a post titled ‘Brushie’s Practical Predictions’, they listed games they believe are likely to be announced at this year’s E3. Included in the list is an entry for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

The rest of the list includes titles expected to be shown throughout E3 such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Sifu and Shadow Warrior 3 along with unannounced surprise sequels Forza and The Outer Worlds.

The poster has a history of making accurate predictions and when asked if it’s a prediction or a hint at it being real, PracticalBrush12 replied, “From the legal point of view I’m just guessing some predictions”.

It should be noted they end their original post with “take a grain of salt, predictions okay?”

If true then this post is the first news of a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids. First announced at Ubisoft’s 2017 E3 presentation by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and Mario’s creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Kingdom Battle went on to sell over 2million copies and win several awards.

Ubisoft’s Forward presentation will be streamed online on June 12 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT. Far Cry 6 is likely to be shown in time for its October 2021 release but the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and free to play title The Division: Heartland won’t be shown due to delays.

Ubisoft have also mentioned there’ll be news about its various film and TV projects such as Apple TV+ game dev sitcom Mythic Quest and the upcoming Werewolves Within movie.