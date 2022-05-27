‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’ first kick demo is downloadable now

Ahead of the June 10 release for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, Nintendo is releasing a timed demo that will feature an offline tutorial and online matches.

You’ll be able to download the “first kick” trial from Friday May 27 as long as you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, as this is a requirement to play the demo. The actual online matches will be running at very specific times, however, as follows (all times are BST):

Saturday 4th June 04:00-05:00

Saturday 4th June 12:00-13:00

Saturday 4th June 20:00-21:00

Sunday 5th June 4:00-5:00

Sunday 5th June 12:00-13:00

Sunday 5th June 20:00-21:00

As well as being a Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) member, you’ll also have to be online at all times, even if you want to play the offline tutorial. Nintendo says that as of Monday June 6 you won’t be able to download the first kick trial any more, either.

Advertisement

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is the third title in the series, the first coming in 2005 for the Nintendo GameCube. Then in 2007 the Wii got Mario Strikers Charged, so it’s been well over a decade since a new game in the series was released.

NME recently got a chance to go hands-on with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, where Adam Cook said “It’s early days for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, but when you come away from a few hours of play wanting more, it’s always a good sign.”

“We’ll know soon enough, but this is already shaping up to be one of the best sports titles Nintendo and developer Next Level has turned its hands to. Fingers crossed it’s not just an opening day smash and grab, and is here for the long haul.”

In other news, The Witcher 4 has moved to pre-production, although it’s likely the game is at least few years away yet.