‘Martha Is Dead’ censored on PS4 and PS5 with physical edition delayed

First-person psychological thriller title Martha Is Dead will be censored on PlayStation platforms when it releases later this month, with physical editions for those consoles delayed by “a small number of weeks.”

A message was shared to Twitter on February 11 by developer LKA and publisher Wired Productions concerning the change. It was confirmed that the title’s PC and Xbox console versions remain untouched.

According to the statement, the digital PS4 and PS5 versions of Martha Is Dead will still release on February 24, but the physical versions on PlayStation will be delayed by a few weeks.

“It is with regret that we have had to modify the experience on the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements no longer playable,” reads the update. “After over four years of passion and hard work, developer LKA now requires extra time to make these unplanned changes.

“Both Wired Productions and LKA have always been open and honest about Martha Is Dead content, with the sensitive depictions in play consistently communicated to the media since the game was announced in 2019. This content is also flagged clearly and repeatedly within the game itself before play begins,” adds the post.

Taking place in Tuscany during the Second World War, Martha Is Dead wants to show both the beautiful and dark sides of the region. In an interview with NME, creative director at LKA Luca Dalco said:

“Globally, Tuscany is famous for its beauty – its tourism. Yet in Italy, Tuscany is also famous for its unorthodox dark stories. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, we had one of the most infamous serial killers in the whole of Italy – if not the whole of Europe. When you are a local and you walk in those beautiful forests it’s very difficult not to remember that a lot of people died in those same woods.”

Precisely what content will be changed in the PS4 and PS5 versions of Martha Is Dead is unknown as of publication.

