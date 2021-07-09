Martial arts game ‘Sifu’ gets new trailer, but delayed until early 2022

Sloclap revealed the latest trailer for its martial arts game Sifu during Sony‘s State of Play presentation yesterday (July 8).

The game has also been delayed from 2021 into early 2022.

The new trailer shows more of Sifu‘s intense hand-to-hand combat as the player takes on multiple foes from all directions in a night club.

While the story involves a young Kung Fu student on a journey of revenge, the footage also demonstrates the game’s system where the player ages every time they are defeated.

The changes are visible not just in the player’s appearance but also in their skills, as their martial arts grows more powerful over time.

Sifu was originally announced during a State of Play showcase in February 2021 where it was confirmed for PS4, PS5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store), when it was slated for a 2021 release window.

Shortly after the trailer, the release was confirmed to have moved to ‘Early 2022’, Sloclap took to Twitter to explain the decision for the delay.

“We were hoping to release Sifu before the end of 2021, but this won’t be possible without compromising quality and having the team crunch for months, neither of which is acceptable,” reads the tweet.

“Even if it’s for the best, we’re VERY sorry for the delay. Thank you for your patience!” they added.

Other games featured in the State of Play showcase included a ten-minute gameplay walkthrough of Deathloop, the announcement of PSVR title Moss: Book II, as well as more features coming to Death Stranding Director’s Cut, releasing exclusively on PS5.

Elsewhere, journalist Jeff Grubb has said he still believes a Nintendo Switch Pro could be coming in 2022, following the lack of 4K support or hardware upgrades in the recently announced Nintendo Switch (OLED model).