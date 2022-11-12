‘Marvel Snap’ creator casts doubt over a single-player mode

Marvel Snap creator Second Dinner has “a lot of cool ideas for new game modes,” but has cast doubt over introducing a single-player mode.

That’s according to Second Dinner co-founder and Marvel Snap creator Ben Brode in an interview with IGN. When asked about the potential for introducing a PvE or single-player mode, Brode implied that the developer was more interested in maintaining the game’s focus on multiplayer.

“I don’t know. The game is very different than other card games, right? And so a lot of the fun of the game is the mind games, and trying to kind of imagine what your opponent might do next,” said Brode.

“I don’t know. I guess I would say we haven’t done enough thinking about what that might look like to know for sure whether or not we’d be able to do something that’d be really fun in that space. I do think there’s a lot of room for new modes. We have a lot of cool ideas for new game modes that are multiplayer modes, but I don’t know about single-player.”

A single-player PvE mode may be unlikely, but Second Dinner recently announced that it would be allowing players play against their friends later this year, via a friend-centric Battle Mode which is due to come to the game “this calendar year.” The new Battle Mode makes some alterations to the game’s Snap mechanic, with the developer describing it as a “totally new way to play” the game.

Marvel Snap is a free-to-play card battler which sees players competing to take over three locations on a board and earning cosmic cubes. The game, which is available on PC and mobile devices, has rapidly earned critical acclaim after releasing out of beta back in October.

In other gaming news, PUBG owner Krafton has acquired Neon Giant, developer of The Ascent.