‘Marvel Snap’ plans to “flourish” despite reports of publisher closing

After a recent report that NuVerse parent company ByteDance is looking to wind the Marvel Snap publisher down, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the game has reassured fans not to worry about the future of the popular digital card game.

A report from Reuters states that ByteDance, which also owns the popular social media platform TikTok, is looking to “wind down its Nuverse gaming brand and retreat from mainstream video games”, with the decision likely to impact “hundreds of employees”.

According to sources that have spoken to the outlet, the company will look to tell its employees to “stop working on unreleased games by December”, before looking for ways to “divest from titles already launched.”

While both the aforementioned Reuters report and the statement offered by ByteDance don’t mention layoffs, a separate report from TechCrunch suggests that a round of mass layoffs started “on Monday”, with many members of the development team still “anxiously awaiting a verdict on their future.”

The official Marvel Snap X account offered a statement on the matter yesterday.

“Some of our players have expressed their concerns regarding reported structural changes at Nuverse,” the post read.

“We wish to thank you for your concern and assure you that regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!”

NME writer Jake Tucker reviewed Marvel Snap last year, calling the game an “essential play”, explaining that: “It won’t turn every player into a card shark, but it’s bound to win fans in unusual places, and with a low barrier to entry you’re really only hurting yourself if you don’t give it a go”

