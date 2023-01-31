‘Marvel Snap’ to introduce multiplayer battle mode later today

Second Dinner Studios has confirmed that Marvel Snap is set to get its long-awaited multiplayer battle mode later today (January 31).

Originally set for release last year, Marvel Snap’s battle mode was delayed to some point in 2023. Yesterday though, it was confirmed that the addition of multiplayer would launch imminently.

While the update isn’t currently live, battle mode is set to go live later today, meaning players can battle friends in a series of head-to-head contests.

According to a blog published earlier this month, developer Second Dinner Studios originally set out to make “the most fun, accessible card battler ever.”

It's coming… Get ready for Battle Mode where you can challenge your friends and see who's really the best! pic.twitter.com/XPxkPXtRN8 — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) January 30, 2023

“We wanted a card battler anyone could get into so that more people than ever before could experience just how fun card games are! But that was just the beginning,” they continued. “We also wanted an ultra-competitive way to play against friends. Something that takes the gameplay, bluffing, and mind games to the next level.” Enter Marvel Snap’s battle mode, ”the most fun, competitive way to play.”

Battle mode is different to the current, single-player option. Instead of cubes, players will stake health points with the last player standing the winner. “In battle mode, the stakes become front and centre,” said Second Dinner. “Every snap and retreat takes extra meaning, as every point of health is critical to remaining alive.”

“Further, each player’s deck is locked for the duration of the battle. This means you’ll quickly learn what cards are in their deck, and your opponent might be aware of what sneaky tricks you’re hiding. Keeping track of what cards in your deck haven’t been seen by your opponent can make all the difference in whether you can squeeze out an extra snap,” it continued.

According to developers, battle mode matches will typically last around 20 minutes, with high stakes games beginning at round five.

Earlier this month, Marvel Snap faced considerable backlash for a £90 “pro bundle” aimed at new players, with several members of the community voicing their concern that the game was introducing more and more pay-to-win mechanics.

Another update allowed players to see the artist credits of a specific card.

In other news, XCOM and XCOM 2 director Jake Solomon has said he doesn’t know anything about the future of the strategy game series.