Marvel’s Ant-Man skin is now in Epic Games’ ‘Fortnite’

Marvel’s Ant-Man has now joined Fortnite’s long list of crossover skins.

Read More: Sometimes the best games are the most boring games

Ant-Man’s inclusion in the game comes after a series of teasers from Epic Games. Throughout its various teasers, Epic Games shared images of other Marvel heroes in Fortnite, with Ant-Man hidden among the characters.

Check out the teasers below.

Over the seasons, many Marvel Heroes and Villains have made their way to the Island. But it looks like we may have forgotten one. Any guesses who it might be? pic.twitter.com/OZpVWg2HSC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

Now, Ant-Man has fully been revealed, and is available as a purchasable skin via the in-game store. The skin, per the official Fortnite blog, also comes with a Toothpick Pickaxe and Back Bling in the form of Ant-Tonio, Ant-Man’s trusty ant steed.

Ant-Man is the latest Marvel hero to be added into the game. Past heroes that were introduced into Epic Game’s hit battle royale include Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Daredevil, Captain America, Iron Man and more.

Last year, Fortnite also featured an entire Marvel-themed crossover season. The season, titled Nexus War, culminated in players banding together to defeated the devious titan Galactus.

Other non-Marvel characters that have been added into the game in recent months include Sarah Connor and the T-800 from Terminator, Ripley and the Xenomorph from Alien, Kratos from God Of War, Master Chief from Halo, Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter and many more.

Advertisement

Most recently, Epic Games announced a new comic book crossover with DC’s Batman. The six-issue comic series will see the Caped Crusader get sucked into the Zero Point and unravel the game’s mysteries. The crossover will also culminate in the release of two skins – one for an Armored Batman Zero, and another for “Rebirth” Harley Quinn.