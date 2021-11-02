‘Marvel’s Avengers’ dev removing paid XP boosts after player feedback

Developer Crystal Dynamics has said it is removing paid XP boosts from Marvel’s Avengers by the “end of today”.

The news was broken on the official Marvel’s Avengers subreddit, r/PlayAvengers, which is a “developer supported community,” with the post itself tagged as being written by a developer.

Since the forms of paid XP boost were added to the title less than a month ago, the decision to include them in the game has been reversed.

​​”We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace,” the post reads. “We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don’t offer power directly.

“After considering your feedback, we have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. They will continue to be earnable rewards and those already owned are still usable,” it adds.

Paid XP boosts were initially added after publisher Square Enix said it was slowing XP rewards due to “pacing issues,” as the rewarding of skill points too fast was deemed that it “may be confusing and overwhelming to newer players.”

Both the decision to slow XP rewards and to add paid XP boosts greatly upset many players at the time, with the official turnaround blog post showing plenty of comments from pleased players, with some still saying the game has other problems that need addressing.



