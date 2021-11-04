‘Marvel’s Avengers’ finally announces Spider-Man release date

Marvel’s Avengers is finally getting its long-awaited Spider-Man DLC, as Square Enix announces the friendly neighbourhood hero is landing at the end of the month.

According to an official roadmap released by Square Enix today, Marvel’s Avengers is finally getting Spider-Man as a playable hero on November 30.

Before the game launched, the character was promised as a DLC and will be available as a PlayStation exclusive via an upcoming hero event at the end of November.

Advertisement

“We have an update to our roadmap, and you’ll want to mark your calendars for this one,” read the official announcement. “Klaw Raid and PlayStation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man arrive in Patch 2.2, which includes the reworks, on November 30!”

“The iconic web-slinger Spider-Man will come exclusively to PlayStation players in the November 30 update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event!” it reads. “You’ll experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative.”

A brief synopsis reveals that Peter Parker has uncovered AIM’s new plan to acquire technology to improve its Synthoid army. He must then partner with The Avengers to stop this new threat – forming a friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow along the way while also keeping his real identity a secret.

“As a Hero accustomed to working solo, he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team,” it continues. “Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?”

The addition of the new Spider-Man DLC couldn’t come at a better time after Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda revealed Marvel’s Avengers had a “disappointing outcome” for the company.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 includes a range of unlockable car horns featuring classic Xbox game theme tunes.