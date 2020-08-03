‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is adding Spider-Man exclusively to PlayStation

Crystal Dynamics has announced it will be adding Spider-Man as a post-launch hero to Marvel’s Avengers, exclusively to PlayStation versions of the game.

The news was announced in a PlayStation Blog that revealed the web-slinging hero would be teaming up with the roster of the already available characters. Spider-Man will be added early 2021 for no additional cost to PS4 and PS5 players.

Marvel’s Avengers’ version of Spider-Man will be new take on the iconic character and not based off the Insomniac Games iteration. His debut will be marked with an in-game event, introducing players to a series of challenges that test the hero’s abilities. Various cosmetic items and gameplay options will be available for players to try out.

In the blog post detailing the inclusion of Spider-Man, Associate Art Director of Crystal Dynamics, Jeff Adams, spoke further about what players can expect when the character releases.

“To make sure this team up goes smoothly, Vince Napoli, our Lead Combat Designer, is hard at work making Spider-Man just as great on the sticks as he is on the page,” Adams stated. “This means making sure our hero moves and fights like he should.”

Adams also detailed how the new hero will incorporate mechanics from Marvel’s Avengers and fit into the roster.

“When Spider-Man takes on evil-doers, he’ll do so fluidly with his signature flair; but also, with the enhanced customization options we’ve created for Marvel’s Avengers,” Adams revealed. “Just like our other heroes, you’ll get to use the unique skill trees Vince and his team have designed to specialize how your Spider-Man plays in our world”.

“An impressive suite of iconic abilities and attacks will be at your disposal, and you get to decide which gadgets and skills you wish to upgrade. These enhancements will be necessary for him to take on the threats coming his way”.

Spider-Man joins Hawkeye as a post-launch hero. The inclusion of Hawkeye was announced during a Marvel’s Avenger’s War Table stream last week (July 29), which also outlined what players can expect to play during the beta this month (August).

The beta will include up to 20 missions and give players the chance to control Hulk, Iron-Man, Black Widow and Kamala Khan in both single-player and online co-op.

In related news, Insomniac Games recently announced it will be releasing a spin-off to its original Marvel’s Spider-Man title that focuses on the character fan favourite character, Miles Morales.

The game is set to release later this year for the PS5 and come with a host of graphical upgrades to take advantage of the new hardware. Optional 4K and 60 frames per second will both be available and utilise the PlayStation 5’s technical abilities.