‘Marvel’s Avengers’ patch adds new outpost, Tachyon Rift missions

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released a new patch for Marvel’s Avengers, which introduces new content and multiple bug fixes.

Patch 1.3.3 introduces the Shield Substation Zero Outpost, a new command center that can be found in the Pacific Northwest of the War Table Avengers. It will feature new characters, storylines and content for players to explore

The new content include the Tachyon Rifts missions, which tasks players with exploring “temporal anomalies”. The missions will features a Tachyon storm that damages players over time while charging Heroic energy in exchange. Through the new content, players can also get their hands on Cosmic Gear.

According to Square Enix, Tachyon Rifts missions are “late-game offering[s]”, requiring players to at least 140 Power Level or higher. In addition, the missions rotate daily and can only be played once a day.

Remote faction terminals have also been added to outposts. This allows players to collect all available faction assignments and villain sector bounties at one go, instead of having to visit each faction coordinator in person.

Several notable bug fixes to the reward system, matchmaking, UI and combat have also been implemented with the new patch. Mega Hives now drop two Exotic items guaranteed, as well as a group of Upgrade Materials. Players can also preview cosmetic items from vendors before purchases. Tactical Awareness vision pulse lasts longer and players can now skill challengers for Hero Challenge Cards.

Some of the game’s improved combat system includes the fixture of an issue that caused Iron Man’s Counterfire to not trigger after evading. Captain America’s melee combat has also been improved to flow better in combinations.

Patch 1.3.3 is now live for PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC version arriving later today via Steam. The complete list of patch notes were listed on Square Enix’s Avengers blog.