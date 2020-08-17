‘Marvel’s Avengers’ post-launch characters have seemingly being revealed

Marvel’s Avengers received a closed beta for PC last weekend (August 14-16) and a dataminer has potentially discovered a list of post-launch characters.

The information was shared on Reddit by dataminer RoboMatters, who delved into the beta files for Marvel’s Avengers. A list of yet to be announced characters were found within the game’s code, alongside the pre-existing available roster of heroes.

Accompanied with the code “UnlockPlayableCharacter_” the list of additional characters includes popular Marvel heroes Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Vision, War Machine, Wasp and the Winter Soldier.

A series of characters that are not as commonly known are also included in the list with Kate Bishop, Mar-Vell, Mockingbird, Quake and She-Hulk being a part of the collection.

A further datamine was also uncovered by Reddit user 6plus4equals52 which points towards an array of character items also embedded in the code for heroes such as Captain Marvel, She-Hulk and Peter Parker.

Square Enix are yet to confirm if any of the datamined characters are coming to Marvel’s Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers is planned to be updated regularly and supported for several years after launch. Additional heroes, missions and customisable items will be added through frequent updates.

The company has already announced that Hawkeye will be joining the selection as an update after launch and will come with his own missions, abilities and skills.

Spider-Man has also been confirmed to be a post-launch hero for Marvel’s Avengers, however will be exclusive to PlayStation players.

In related Marvel’s Avengers, the developer outlined the PC specific features that players can expect to utilise.

Amongst the enhancements is an optional 30GB high-resolution texture pack, ultra-widescreen support and a fully unlockable framerate.