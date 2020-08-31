Square Enix plans to support Marvel’s Avengers over the coming years and one it’s doing that is by adding chargeable battle passes for each additional character.

In an in-depth rundown on the official Marvel’s Avengers site, the company talked about how microtransactions will work within the game. Most notable was Hero Challenge Cards, which will “allow players to earn Resources, Units, Credits, and Cosmetics for completing in-game challenges”.

These passes will cost 1000 in-game credits. They can be purchased in multiple quantities with bonus credits awarded for the bigger packs. A standard 500 credit bundle is said to cost $5USD, making the Hero Challenge Cards $10.

Through 40 tiers, players will unlock all the rewards for that specific character by completing both daily and weekly challenges. However, if players want to bypass through the various tiers to gain rewards faster, they can buy “skips” to speed through. Square Enix has reiterated that it’s “activated the premium Hero Challenge Card rewards for all 6 starting heroes at launch, so you can earn and enjoy all content across the 40 tiers for free”.

As a reassurance to anyone who is concerned about missing out on the battle pass rewards, the company has said the Hero Challenge Cards “do not rotate and won’t be retired, so once you’ve activated premium rewards, there is no time limit or risk in spreading your focus between heroes”.

While each post-launch character will be free to download to “prevent content gating and guarantee that you and your friends can experience these exciting additions together,” the purchasable passes and cosmetics are said to “keep the game fresh for years to come”.

It was also outlined how other in-game systems will work. The Marketplace is based around microtransactions and will allow players to purchase outfits, emotes, takedowns, and nameplates. On the other hand, Vendors will be located in-game and offer cosmetics, gear, and rare resources in exchange for units and common resources.

It seems Marvel’s Avengers post-launch character’s have been revealed as a recent datamine for the game showcased a list of unannounced characters buried within the game’s files, including heroes such as Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

Marvel’s Avengers releases for PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 4, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions arriving later.