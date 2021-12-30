‘Marvel’s Avengers’ rumoured She-Hulk DLC sees further evidence

Voice actress Krizia Bajos has retweeted a tweet claiming she will be the voice of She-Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers, though the DLC has not been officially announced.

Twitter user Miller, who correctly predicted that God Of War’s Christopher Judge would voice the role of Black Panther in the War For Wakanda DLC, tweeted today (December 30) that Sims 4 and Arcane voice actress, Krizia Bajos, would play the role of She-Hulk in an unannounced DLC for Marvel’s Avengers. Bajos then retweeted this with a green heart emoji, lending credence to the claim.

Originally released in 2020, Marvel’s Avengers has slowly been adding new heroes to the roster via DLC. Aside from the previously mentioned Black Panther themed pack, new updates have included Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man. Much like with many of these previous DLCs, She-Hulk and villain Loki DLC were predicted by fans via data-mining before their official announcements.

While the tweet and Bajos’ retweet do not confirm neither the She-Hulk DLC nor her involvement with it, it does add credibility to the information previously found by others. Bajos worked with Marvel previously, voicing the character of Camila Vazquez and others for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The tweet is however vague enough that despite Bajos’ seeming confirmation, the existence of the DLC pack should still be considered a rumour at this point. The last DLC to enter the game was the Spider-Man pack released on November 30.

