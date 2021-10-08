‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ animated music video and official tracklist released

A music video from Star-Lord, the in-game band in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has been released alongside a new track and the officially licensed song tracklist.

‘Zero to Hero’ is a new track from the in-house Eidos-Montréal band. There are even two versions of the song as well, one is the official animated music video, and the other has the video interspersed with the band performing the song live with a vintage VHS overlay.

Star-Lord – the band and not the character – will also have a full-length album released alongside the game itself later this month. Meaning both ‘Zero to Hero’ and ‘Space Riders with No Names’ can be listened to in all their face-melting glory.

The animated music video for the song can be watched below, with the VHS version linked here.

The full tracklist of officially licensed music, which can be turned off to avoid any DMCA-related issues, can also be found here. It includes tracks from Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benetar, Def Leppard, Blondie, and many more.

In the game’s story, Peter Quill got the Star-Lord moniker from the band, and not from his mother like in the MCU.

Eidos-Montréal has also become the first AAA studio to switch to a four-day work week, with the studio citing a successful working from home and office model influencing the decision.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy releases on October 26 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch via a cloud version on the same day.

In other news, Cosmo the space dog has been revealed for the game, alongside a litter of Soviet space-faring puppies.