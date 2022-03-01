‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed, including Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more.

Microsoft has released a new blog post detailing all the games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get their hands on soon.

Available today (March 1), Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the puzzle, adventure game, Far: Changing Tides on PC, console, and the cloud. Also arriving today is the popular Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Cloud Gaming, which will be available on Xbox One, phone, tablet, and PC.

Coming on March 3, subscribers can check out Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 for console and PC, with Kentucky Route Zero, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Young Souls, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arriving on March 10 across PC, console, and cloud.

Below, you can see a full list of Xbox Game Pass titles arriving in March.

Xbox Game Pass March titles:

Far: Changing Tides (PC, console, and the Cloud) – March 1



(PC, console, and the Cloud) – March 1 Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – March 1

(Cloud) – March 1 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 (Console and PC) – March 3

(Console and PC) – March 3 Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10 Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – March 10

(Xbox One) – March 10 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10 Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Additionally, Microsoft also detailed which games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on March 15. Those games include Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight 3, and The Surge 2.

Also coming in March are more Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for games such as the EA Sports UFC 4 Fighter and Customization bundle on March 3, the Halo Infinite Pass Tense Mongoose bundle on March 9, and the Century: Age of Ashes Hjørrani Savannah bundle on March 14.