‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ will be 16 chapters long and have lots of licensed music

A few more details about the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game have been revealed, including the fact that it’s going to be 16 chapters long.

During an interview with NME, Steve Szczepkowski – the Senior Audio Director on the title – was asked about the credit that audio design in games gets in general and how much work goes into creating the audio design of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Szczepkowski said:

“If I was to show you just one spreadsheet for one chapter, where there’s probably like 80 cues, and you’re just like, y’know, we have 16 chapters so it gives you some idea of the scope and keeping track of all this, and time and minutes”.

NME also spoke to Richard Jacques, the composer for the game, who added: “I would normally tape together six A4 pages and I would put all of the branches and where they converge and how they’re different emotionally, and make sure that whatever the dialogue is, and whatever the conversation is that the player is having, it’s seamlessly scored as if it’s one scene. But another player may play it a different way and get different outcomes, and the music will be reacting accordingly with that. Quite a lot of work, but we wanted to give the player the best experience and that was definitely the way to do it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, NME found out how many different voice lines were recorded for Groot in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, but also got to talk about some of the licensed music that will be used in the game, with songs from Hot Chocolate, among others.

Szczepkowski explained: “We’ve got some Joan Jett, some Kiss, some Iron Maiden: there’s a really good span of some new wave, some rock (I don’t want to spoil too much). I feel like we’ve covered a really nice gamut of musical tastes”.

The music will interweave throughout the game, and link up with the original soundtrack in a seamless manner, which is something the duo worked hard on.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy is available for pre-order now. It will release on October 26 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.