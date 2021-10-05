‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ will be free with select GeForce gaming PCs

Looking to save the galaxy but also get a new gaming rig? You’re in luck, as Nvidia has announced a series of upcoming bundles for GeForce desktops and laptops that will come with a free copy of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The hardware manufacturer will provide a free digital copy of the game to anyone buying a participating GeForce RTX desktop or laptop system. The systems included in the offer range in price and power, but all feature significant graphics cards ranging from the GeForce RTX 3060 up to the GeForce RTX 3090.

The full range can be found on a dedicated bundle page. Nvidia says the offer will run “for a limited time”.

PC may be the best place to play Guardians of the Galaxy for any players wanting the absolute best performance, too. Last week (October 1), Nvidia unveiled a tech trailer for the game, showcasing real-time ray tracing, support for Nvidia DLSS, diffuse illumination, HDR with wide colour gamut, and resolutions up to 8K. That last part might be overkill, since an 8K monitor will set you back over £3000 at present, but it’s nice to know it’s possible.

The upcoming game, developed by Eidos-Montréal, sees Marvel’s motley crew of space misfits – Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax – caught in a high-stakes galactic heist that draws them into conflict with powerful villains from the original comics, including monster-herding Lady Hellbender and the Universal Church of Truth.

Published by Square Enix, the game launches for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 26, although the latter will only be available through cloud streaming.

In other news, former Sony executive Shawn Layden has spoken on why he brought PlayStation exclusives to PC, saying “we need to go out to where these new customers are, these new fans could be.”