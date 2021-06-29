Marvel’s Loki will be a playable skin in ‘Fortnite’ this July

Loki will be playable in Fortnite starting on July 1 through the game’s July Crew Pack.

Active Fortnite Crew members will receive the Loki Laufeyson Outfit, Loki’s Cape Back Bling, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, a Chitauri Chariot Glider and Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen. None of these items can be obtained through regular purchases, with a monthly Fortnite Crew subscription being the only way to obtain them.

The reveal was shown off in a trailer on the Fortnite YouTube channel, which you can see below.

Epic Games said on the Fortnite website: “From Asgard to the Island, the God of Mischief is now joining the Fortnite Crew.”

“Inspired by Marvel Studios’ The Avengers, Loki Laufeyson himself is the headliner of July 2021’s Crew Pack — going live for active Fortnite Crew members at approximately June 30 at 8 PM ET.”

Fortnite Crew is a subscription that gives players monthly ‘crew packs’ of skins along with bonus V-Bucks and that seasons battle pass for £9.99 (USD $11.99). All the Loki rewards will stop being available once the August crew pack starts, and this months Mecha Cuddle Master pack will disappear on June 30.

Loki joins recent additions such as Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, England football captain Harry Kane and a Thanos cosmetic doing the ‘La Macerena’ dance. Fortnite is currently on Chapter 2 Season 7, which involved a massive alien invasion arriving in the game after strange abductions were spotted during matches.

In other news, Manchester City Football Club is looking for its first pro Fortnite player in an attempt to further branch out into Esports. Manchester City recently won the 2020/21 ePremier League when Shaun ‘Shellzz’ Springette beat Leeds United’s Olle ‘Ollelito’ Arbin in a penalty shootout.

The club will join other football teams in moving its Esports brand beyond games like EA’s FIFA.