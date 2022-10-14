‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ developer to share a “new look” at the game

Firaxis Games will be streaming a brand new look at its upcoming title Marvel’s Midnight Suns today (October 13).

This “exciting new look” will stream on Firaxis’ official Twitch channel and will go live at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 7 PM CEST.

Right now, it’s unclear what exactly the developer plans on sharing about Marvel’s Midnight Suns but considering its release date is nearing closer, it could provide fans with some brand-new gameplay footage.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which was planned to arrive in March 2022 before it was delayed, is set to launch on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, with the exact release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to be confirmed at a later date.

Firaxis, who is best known for the development of XCOM, has said that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not just be a tactics game but will also feature role-playing elements that will be just as essential, as “a whole other half of the game”.

The title will feature iconic superheroes from the Marvel universe such as Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Blade, Captain Marvel, Magik, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Nico Minoru. It’s unclear if the game will introduce more iconic heroes in the future.

