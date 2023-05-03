‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ quietly cancels Nintendo Switch launch

Firaxis has confirmed that a Nintendo Switch launch for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been cancelled, though a release date for its launch on last-gen consoles has been confirmed.

In a blog post, developer Firaxis announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch on PS4 and Xbox One next Thursday (May 11), after its last-gen versions were delayed ahead of the game’s release in December 2022.

While a Nintendo Switch version of Midnight Suns was also caught up in this delay, instead of releasing next week it has been cancelled entirely.

“Note that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no longer planned,” reads the article, which does not provide a reason for its cancellation.

For all other consoles, May 11 will also see the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Blood Storm, downloadable content (DLC) that introduces X-Men member Storm to the game as a playable hero.

Blood Storm will also add new missions to the game, which task the Midnight Suns with tracking down a missing mutant while battling vampires. The latest trailer for Blood Storm arrived yesterday (May 2), and teases the DLC’s story while showcasing Storm in action — check it out below.

As noted in the trailer’s description, Blood Storm will also add another upgrade for the Abbey, along with “some fresh cosmetics for one of the most powerful mutants on the planet”.

Blood Storm will mark the last of Midnight Suns‘ planned DLC, following months of post-launch updates that have added the likes of Deadpool, Venom and Morbius as playable heroes.

NME gave Midnight Suns four stars in our review, and claimed a “smart use of the Marvel license and some bold choices mean this is essential for turn-based tactics fans”.

