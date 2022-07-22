‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ reveals Spider-Man in web-slinging action

A new trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns has shared a look at what Spider-Man will be able to do in the upcoming strategy game.

Yesterday (July 22), Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis shared a brief 30-second trailer which shows Spider-Man getting involved with the fight against the forces of Lilith, Midnight Suns‘ antagonist.

In the clip, Spider-Man can be seen using his signature web-slinging ability to dispatch a number of gun-toting henchman. One ability allows Spider-Man to grab an enemy and swing them around like a mace, hitting several enemies in an arc, while another uses webs to bind someone – presumably limiting their available actions.

Like many of the characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Spider-Man’s costume looks noticeably different to the iconic red suit he wears in other Marvel games and films. This appears to be related to a new power displayed in the trailer, as toward the end Spider-Man is able to throw himself into the air to conjure up a flaming spider outline.

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Spider-Man is voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, who is the voice of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020 expansion Miles Morales.

After a lengthy delay, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set to launch on October 7 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

Back in 2021, Marvel’s Midnight Suns creative director Jake Solomon told NME why Firaxis chose to revisit Marvel’s original ’90s comic series for a strategy re-telling:

“Midnight Sons is one of my very favourite comic book events in Marvel history. It was funny because the first time I talked to Chad Rocco we were like ‘oh my gosh, what toys do you pull out the Marvel toy chest?’ and we both started talking about Ghost Rider and the Midnight Sons. We were two guys who just loved this comic, and Midnight Sons is this really cool event that for whatever reason, for a lot of reasons, but it stuck with a lot of people.”

“The people it did stick with, it really stuck with,” added Solomon. “There wasn’t really any doubt on our side. It didn’t take very long for us to realise that we wanted to do – we would love to do – a game that retold the Midnight Sons story.”

