Developer Firaxis has announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will later add Deadpool, Venom and more to the game.

In a new blog post shared on 2K‘s website, it was revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be getting a season pass which will include access to additional Marvel characters.

Those include Deadpool, Venom, Morbius and Storm, who will each be made available to the game in four post-launch downloadable content (DLC) packs which will be released throughout 2023.

Deadpool, the foul-mouthed mercenary, will be released in the first DLC pack followed by Venom, Morbius and finally the X-Men member Storm.

Additionally, these DLC packs and heroes included in the season pass will introduce new story missions to Marvel’s Midnight Suns, as well as a new upgrade for the Abbey, and even more character skins and outfits.

The season pass will also include the Legendary Premium Pack which features 23 premium skins, including Blade’s Blade 1602 skin, Captain America’s Future Soldier skin, Iron Man’s Iron Knight skin, Spider-Man’s Demon Spider skin, and more. These skins will also be made available at launch.

While the season pass can be bought individually, it will also be featured in the Legendary Edition.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which was planned to arrive in March 2022 before it was delayed, is set to launch on December 2 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, with the exact release date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to be confirmed at a later date.

