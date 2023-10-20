‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ developer will “talk” about a Venom spin-off

The senior narrative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has shared that the possibility of a Venom spin-off title in the style of Miles Morales is down to the fans’ response to the character.

Speaking to Insider, Insomniac Games‘ Jon Paquette hoped that the game is “one of the best Venom stories you’ve ever experienced”. Venom is one of multiple villains in the sequel, however, the story anchors on the interaction between the alien Symbiote and Peter Parker.

While players are able to switch between playing as Peter or playing as Miles Morales almost instantly, the game’s tagline “be greater together” also plays on the insidious influence of the alien.

Moreover, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the story set up in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, a smaller spin-off game released two years after Marvel’s Spider-Man.

When asked about a potential plan to develop something similar for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s Venom, Paquette did not confirm or deny whether that was Insomniac Games’ intention.

“So, here’s what we’re doing. We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react,” he said. “We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'”

He added that those sorts of ideas about another game would only be attended to once “we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations”.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now for PS5. In NME‘s five star review of the sequel, Jordan Oloman said the experience of embodying both Spider-Men with their own stories has “set a new benchmark for the superhero simulator, and by that measure it thoroughly succeeds”.

