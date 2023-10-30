‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ director says “stay tuned” for a Daredevil Easter egg

The director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has told fans to “stay tuned” for a potential Daredevil appearance in the game.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, players were able to walk past a building with a business sign for “Nelson and Murdock”. That related to the law office of Foggy Nelson and Matt Murdock who appear in the Daredevil comics, and the latter individual is the real identity of the anti-hero.

However, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the business sign was gone and festive lights adorned the door.

Now, director Bryan Intihar has confirmed that the missing sign and accompanying pink eviction notice was not accidental in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

“That’s a good question… stay tuned,” replied Intihar to the question of what has happened to Nelson and Murdock’s office in the latest episode of IGN’s Podcast Beyond.

It isn’t a denial of the characters’ existence somewhere in the game, but it does hint that it will be some time before players receive an official reveal.

Marvel’s Spider-Man also added a number of other references to Daredevil, like a business card for Nelson and Murdock that Peter Parker collects from a blind man.

Josie’s Bar is located in Hell’s Kitchen in the game, and the shelter where Matthew Murdock’s mother works is a landmark for the player to tick off.

NME said Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was “all killer and no filler” in its review, praising its story as well as evolutions to its combat system and boss battles.

“There’s real maturity to its storytelling, and the final act is a climactic masterclass, but there are some flat jokes and already-ageing dialogue smattered amongst its commentary on enduring contemporary anxieties,” said Jordan Oloman. “Yet, in a game of such incredible quality, nitpicks like this feel like splitting hairs.”

