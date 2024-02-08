‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is getting a new game plus mode next month

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is receiving a new game plus mode next month, after developer Insomniac Games previously confirmed the mode would be coming to the game after launch.

The news was officially announced on Insomniac Games X (formerly Twitter) account, and confirmed that a full list of what to expect from the update will be released just before the update arrives on March 7. It also confirmed that a selection of new Spider-Man suits will be added to the game along with the update, though it’s currently unclear if these are the previously announced creator designed suits or brand new unannounced suits.

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7 Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more! Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

Insomniac Games originally stated that a New Game Plus mode would be coming to the game after launch, and that they hoped to get it released before the end of 2023. However, in December of last year, the developer announced that they would be delaying the title in a post on X.

“We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as new game plus and audio descriptions, among many more. We have been working vigiliantly on these feature and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” the post read.

“We are now targeting early 2024 for the next game update, and we’ll have a feature-complete list closer to its release. We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding in some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions.”

NME reviewed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when it released last year, with our writer stating that the game “sets a new standard for superhero games”.

“Across a memorable and challenging campaign, a meaningfully expanded combat system makes set pieces and boss fights sing. But it’s the profound side stories hiding in the open world that balance out the superhero stakes with a healthy dose of hopeful humanity,” our reviewer wrote.

