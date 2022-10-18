‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is still “slated for 2023” says Insomniac

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release in 2023 and is making “good progress,” according to the developer.

The news comes from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, which responded to a fan that was worried about the game being delayed.

In response, Insomniac games replied: “We’re making good progress and it’s still slated for 2023.” Insomniac went on to explain that “showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination.”

Advertisement

Insomniac didn’t provide any further details as to exactly when we can expect the follow-up to their hugely successful Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but it’s likely too soon for the studio to be able to do so.

We’ve yet to see much of anything of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, outside of its announcement at the 2021 PlayStation showcase. The trailer showed Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to fight crime, and it has been confirmed that the web-slinging duo will be facing off classic series villain Venom.

Anticipation for the sequel is understandably high, with both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releasing to critical and commercial acclaim. NME’s review of Miles Morales praised it as a “well-paced package that is just as long as it needs to be, delivering a gorgeous next-gen intro that is full of heart and humour.”

In the meantime, there’s still some Spider-Man releases on the horizon. Miles Morales is due to release on PC on November 18, following in the growing tradition of PlayStation’s exclusive titles making their way to the platform – including Marvel’s Spider-Man, which came to PC back in August. The upcoming PC port boasts a host of new features, promising support for a broad range of hardware configurations, from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.

In other gaming news, Elden Ring’s soundtrack will be featured during a live jazz performance in December.