‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ lets players slow the game down by 50 per cent

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow players the ability to slow the game down by different degrees as part of its accessibility options.

The addition was found by a fan on Resetera, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 explained to players that the accessibility options in the original game and other Insomniac Games offerings were the foundation for these new features.

“You can choose to slow down the action to 70 per cent, 50 per cent or 30 per cent of the full speed; switching back to regular speed at any time,” said Insomniac Games on the game’s official entry on the PlayStation website.

Additionally, “on-screen captions and audio descriptions are available for cinematic scenes” and a “screen reader support will read aloud all on-screen text in menus”.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the first Insomniac Games title to feature the setting to slow down the game’s speed. An advantage of this is to give players a greater window of time to react to events. The game’s speed returns to 100 per cent once the button is pressed again or a story cutscene starts.

It is also imagined that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will include things like auto aim, auto quick time events, chase assist, high contrast Spider-Sense effects and more from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Per the statement of Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan, he said the company”[strives] to build a future for players of all abilities” to fulfil its mission of “[connecting] the world through the power of play”.

At the start of the year, it announced Project Leonardo, an accessibility controller for the PlayStation 5. With a flexible design letting players adjust the controller’s buttons and sticks for their own comfort, Project Leonardo is compatible with the console “out of the box”.

Elsewhere, senior creative director Bryan Intihar shared how “scared” he was when it came to casting the villain Venom in the new game.