‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ star “tried” to get Moon Knight in the game

Yuri Lowenthal, the actor behind Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has revealed he tried to get Marvel vigilante Moon Knight into Insomniac Games‘ sequel “as much as possible”.

As part of our Boss Level profile of Bryan Intihar, the creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Lowenthal told NME that he’s frequently pestered the director about adding supernatural anti-hero Moon Knight to the game.

“He’s put up with my obsession with Moon Knight, another Marvel character that I try to shoehorn into every conversation,” shared Lowenthal. “I’ve tried to get Moon Knight into the game as much as possible, and it’s not working, but Bryan has been very patient.”

While Lowenthal has so far been unsuccessful in his campaign, he thinks Insomniac Games attempted to placate him with an in-game suit for his character Spider-Man.

“If you pre-ordered the game you get the Arachknight suit, and I somehow look at that as his way of trying to placate me,” he joked. “I’m sure it had nothing to do with me, but the fact that they put the Arachknight suit as the first suit you can get, I feel is an offering, and I like it.”

Lowenthal isn’t the only fan of Moon Knight. The character was recently played by Oscar Isaac in Marvel’s Disney+ series of the same name, which we awarded five stars in our review.

Last year, Isaac said there were “no official plans” for a second season of the series.

As for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the PS5-exclusive launched today (October 20) and has proven a hit with critics. On that topic, Intihar recently told NME the studio “didn’t fuck up” the parts of Marvel’s Spider-Man that fans enjoyed.

“We didn’t screw up swinging, or combat,” he explained. “We found things that people liked about it and looked for opportunities to lift them up.”