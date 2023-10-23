‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ player creates near-perfect ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ tribute

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player has recreated the iconic Into The Spider-Verse scene where Miles performs the leap of faith almost flawlessly, attracting the attention of the game’s creative director.

Video game videographer Much118 posted the recreation to their YouTube channel, which is similarly populated with “cinematic gameplay” of God Of War, Horizon Forbidden West, The Last Of Us and more. Check it out below:

Editing the clips together with the audio from the film, the angles and movements of Miles Morales through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are nearly the same from the start to the end of the scene.

The differences are slight, like Miles’ random poses like scrolling his phone as he falls through the air if the player doesn’t input any other button presses, but the level of effort from Much118 is very impressive.

Creative director Bryan Intihar was wonder-struck by the recreation, and responded in a post to X: “I mean…how is this…just wow…”

“Thanks for making a masterpiece of a game!” replied the videographer.

In NME‘s Boss Level profile of Intihar, the director’s everlasting love of superhero stories was an evident part of the success of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series.

However, he was purposeful to praise the rest of the team that brought the sequel into being, sharing that his journey from community manager to creative director led to some personal shakeups.

“A big thing [as a director] is learning to trust people who are really good at their job, help clear the way for them to work better, and provide clarity so they can move with confidence,” he said. “And when they do a great job – which they always do – fucking tell them!”

