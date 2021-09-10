‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ reveal has Peter and Miles against Venom

Yesterday’s PlayStation showcase was packed with surprises, but one of the biggest was undoubtedly that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is dropping on PS5 sometime in 2023.

The sequel to the Insomniac Games Spider-Man series will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing off against Venom and maybe even Kraven the Hunter, if the below trailer is anything to go by.

Throughout the trailer, which shows off both Spider-Men going to town on some bad guys, a voice over has a character talking about looking for an equal. “One who could push me, one who could surprise me, one who could even beat me. Yet all I found is disappointment,” they say.

“Will one of you finally give me what I desire,” the voice concludes. As a big-game hunter in Marvel comics, Kraven the Hunter is often portrayed as someone looking to kill Spider-Man and crown himself the greatest hunter in the world, so the voice over certainly fits his character, even if he wasn’t shown in the trailer.

According to a PlayStation Blog post Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a single-player adventure with both creative director Bryan Intihar and game director Ryan Smith returning from Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4.

The post also reveals that Venom will be voiced by Tony Todd, the actor behind the titular Candyman. It’s also worth noting that the blog post says “did you catch that final line at the end of the trailer?” when referring to Venom. All but confirming that the voice throughout the rest of the trailer is in fact another character.

The other big Insomniac reveal at the PlayStation showcase was the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine. The game is being headed by the creative team behind Spider-Man: Miles Morales and will “respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular.”

Elsewhere, you can listen to the main theme of the upcoming Deathloop in an NME exclusive right here.