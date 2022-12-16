‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ set for autumn 2023 release

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is due for release on the PS5 next autumn.

Developer Insomniac Games confirmed the news in a message posted on the official PlayStation Blog yesterday (December 15).

Creative Director Bryan Intihar said: “What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales (the latter the star of Insomniac’s 2020 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales) reunite to battle Venom.

Last year, Marvel’s Creative Vice President Bill Rosemann told the This Week In Marvel podcast that the installment is set to be a “darker” Empire Strikes Back-style sequel.

As Eurogamer points out, the release date news may be linked to the fact that the “fall 2023” arrival was leaked earlier this week after a writer on the project added the date to their online CV, which has since been removed.

Anticipation for the sequel is high, with both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releasing to critical and commercial acclaim.

NME’s review of Miles Morales praised it as a “well-paced package that is just as long as it needs to be, delivering a gorgeous next-gen intro that is full of heart and humour”.

In other news, Insomniac’s Spider-Man makes an appearance in the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.