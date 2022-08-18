‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ gets first PC patch with a “more substantial” one inbound

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man patch on PC has been released addressing a number of bugs, but some issues still remain including one that won’t allow players to take a picture of the Empire State Building.

Version 1.817.1.0 is now live and manages to resolve a number of reported problems from players since the game was released on PC on August 12.

“The teams at Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have been closely monitoring player reports the past days and based on that we have released a first small patch with multiple fixes and improvements,” the developer said in the patch notes.

However, although many fixes have been implemented with the patch, Insomniac has said that it’s currently working on the next PC update that will be “more substantial.”

“Rest assured we are not done though,” it added. “We are already working on our next patch, that will be more substantial and will consist of bugfixes, improvements and additional features, based on the feedback we have received so far.”

While patch 1.817.1.0 resolves some issues regarding ray-tracing, crashes, and general bugs that affect cutscenes, stability and the game’s visuals, some more common problems are still present.

These “known issues” include a frame rate-related bug where players are unable to progress during the ‘Spider-Hack’ mission. Right now, Insomniac has a workaround until it can fully patch it, all players have to do is “restart the latest checkpoint, go to the Graphics Menu, set the game to Exclusive Fullscreen and the Refresh Rate to 60Hz.” After progressing past the mission, players can switch back to their preferred settings.

Another bug is making it so players can’t take a picture of the Empire State Building. Some have reported that this issue is blocking their progress, but the developer has said it’s only been able to find this issue on Intel GPUs. Unfortunately, a workaround isn’t available right now, but Intel is currently investigating the problem.

