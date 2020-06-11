GAMING  

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morale’ is coming to PS5 this year

It's set to release later this year

By Daniel Hollis
Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Miles Morale. Credit: Insomniac Games.

Insomniac Games have revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morale which is coming to the PlayStation 5 this year.

The news was revealed during Sony PlayStation’s The Future of Gaming event, which delivered a first-look at upcoming titles for the PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morale showcased the game running on the PlayStation 5 engine and revealed Miles Morale as the playable protagonist.

Players were thrust into New York for the original game and the city is set to return with a Christmas setting, no doubt to coincide with the game’s release towards the end of the year.

You can see the reveal trailer below.

It’s unclear whether Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morale is a full sequel to Insomniac Games’ first iteration back in 2018 or more akin to a spin-off, much like the company did with Infamous: Second Light. No other information outside of the release date has been released yet.

The original game garnered wide critical acclaim with a Metacritic score of 87 percent. GameSpot described the game as a “superior Spider-Man experience that leaves a lasting impression,” before awarding the game a 9/10.

The company also announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was coming to the PlayStation 5 with two new trailers, one of which showed the game in action on the system. No release date was confirmed.

