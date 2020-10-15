‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ includes an adorable cat sidekick

Sony has revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature an adorable feline sidekick.

Players can unlock the spider Spider-Cat suit – and its accompanying cat sidekick – upon completing special a side quest in the game. The suit and its feline companion was revealed exclusively by Game Informer through a new gameplay video.

To unlock the Spider-Cat suit, Morales will have to rescue a cat – also named Spider-Man – and return him to his owner. Upon completing the mission, the Spider-Cat suit will be unlocked. It features Morales wearing a baggy red pullover over his usual Spider-Man suit, and a grey backpack that carries his new feline sidekick. The cat dons a Spider-Man mask and even helps Morales out in battle, clawing at the enemy’s face.

Check out the Spider-Cat suit in action below.

The Spider-Cat suit reveal comes just a day after Game Informer released new gameplay footage of the game’s first boss fight, which will be Rhino. Peter Parker is also present in the beginning of the clip, but it is currently unclear if he will aid Morales in his battle.

Game Informer has also revealed other gameplay informaion about Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including details of Morales’ invisibility skill. It was also confirmed that the game’s Peter Parker will be modelled after the character’s new face model, Ben Jordan.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to be released on November 12 on PS4. It will also launch on November 12 on PS5 in select regions, before a global release on November 19. Pre-orders are available here.