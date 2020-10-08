‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ is getting an official prequel novel

Marvel, Insomniac Games and Titan Books have announced Wings Of Fury, an official prequel novel for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The upcoming novel was revealed by Marvel in a new blogpost, where it detailed the book’s synopsis and the role it plays in setting up the events of the video game. Wings Of Fury follows protagonist Miles Morales as he come to terms with his newfound powers and the responsibilities that come with it.

“A mix-up with the law leaves Miles questioning everything and when Vulture and his accomplice Starling unleash experimental tech on Marvel’s New York, Miles must decide what kind of hero he wants to be,” reads the novel’s official description.

Advertisement

The events of the novel will lead directly into the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game. Wings Of Fury is set to retail for US$16 when it is released on November 10 and will span 288 pages.

Check out the cover art below.

Marvel also revealed that Titan Books is also gearing up to release Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art Of The Game in February 2021. It will be an in-depth look at the game’s creative process, featuring concept art, in-game renders, plus exclusive insights from artists and developers at Insomniac Games, Marvel, and PlayStation. The art book will cost US$39.95 and span 192 pages.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to release on PS4 on November 12. The PS5 version of the game will also launch on November 12 in select regions, alongside the release of the console, with a wider global release on November 19.

Advertisement

Owners of the game on PS4 will be able to redeem a free next-gen upgrade when they switch over to the PS5. They will also be able to transfer their saved data. Pre-orders are available now.