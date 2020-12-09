‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ update adds 60FPS with ray-tracing

Insomniac Games has updated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to incorporate new graphical options.

In a new update titled V1.007.001, the game has been updated to take advantage of the PS5’s hardware even further and incorporate two of its most notable elements into one mode – ray-tracing and 60 frames per second.

The update’s feature was discovered by eagle eyed Twitter users, and will allow players to use a new graphical option known as “Performance RT”, which includes both of the features together. The description for the mode reads:

“This is an alternative version of the 60 frames per second ‘Performance’ mode, adding ray-tracing by adjusting the scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density.”

See the full update options below:

Our new update overnight introduced Performance RT mode on PS5. 60fps and ray-tracing! https://t.co/SSRy9vq9Aw — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) December 9, 2020

YouTube videos have already surfaced showing the mode in action, delivering a crisp 60 frames per second with stunning reflections across New York City. However, it’s unclear how much the resolution drops in more graphically demanding areas.

There’s also no word on whether the same update will be applied to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which joined the PS5 along with Miles Morales. The remastered version featured an extensive graphical overhaul, also including elements such as ray-tracing, as well as a new character model for Peter Parker.

Previous Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales patches have worked to fix an assortment of glitches with the game, one being related to its photo mode. The issue revolved around players being unable to change suits while using the game’s photo mode, but has since been rectified.